Alesco Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

