Algert Global LLC Acquires 157,079 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,079 shares during the quarter. US Foods makes up 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of US Foods worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 29.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in US Foods by 1,510.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 413,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $69.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

