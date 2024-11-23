Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 189,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 62,898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 1,141,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 109,921 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

