American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 7.68% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $75,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,049,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $102.68 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $102.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.