Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $41.33

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
