Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $107.23

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,536 shares of company stock valued at $884,517 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.73.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

