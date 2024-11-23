Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) PT at GBX 553

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 553 ($6.93).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.46) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.02) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 545.60 ($6.84) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 196.45 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 537.20 ($6.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.43, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.24.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 10,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($62,651.32). In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,135 shares of company stock worth $5,027,721. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.