Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($36.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($34.04).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,359 ($29.57) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,299.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.26).

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($26.71) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($32,057.16). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,104. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.