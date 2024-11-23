Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.33) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($36.35) to GBX 2,700 ($33.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($34.04).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAL
Anglo American Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,131 ($26.71) per share, for a total transaction of £25,572 ($32,057.16). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,104. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.