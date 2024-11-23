Aptose Biosciences Reports Regulation FD Disclosure in Recent Press Release

Aptose Biosciences Inc. recently disclosed on November 22, 2024, that the company issued a press release highlighting key information. This press release, documented as Exhibit 99.1 in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is now a significant part of the company’s communication strategy.

The press release contained details that are relevant to investors and the general public. As per General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in the press release does not constitute a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it incorporated by reference, unless specified in future filings explicitly.

This update falls within the company’s obligation to transparently communicate material information to shareholders, potential investors, and other stakeholders. The details of the press release have been made available to the public, offering insights into Aptose Biosciences’ current status and any notable developments.

Furthermore, in the same Form 8-K filing, under Item 9.01 regarding Financial Statements and Exhibits, Exhibit 99.1 indicates the presence of a Press Release dated November 22, 2024. This exhibit forms part of the company’s regulatory and disclosure requirements, ensuring that pertinent updates are readily accessible to interested parties.

As Aptose Biosciences continues to progress in its operations and pursue its strategic objectives, monitoring such releases and disclosures becomes integral for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s trajectory and performance in the market. Investors and stakeholders alike can glean valuable information from the content shared in these formal disclosures.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

