ARC Document Solutions Completes Merger with TechPrint Holdings, LLC** **

**

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. finalized its merger with TechPrint Holdings, LLC and TechPrint Merger Sub, Inc. The merger, executed on November 22, 2024, sees Merger Sub consolidating with ARC Document Solutions. The surviving entity, referred to as the Surviving Corporation, reflects the term outlined in the Agreement and Plan of Merger struck between the involved parties.

Get alerts:

As part of this pivotal move, the company declared a crucial financial development, having secured senior secured credit facilities under a Credit Agreement. The agreement, dated on the same day of the merger, involves a revolving line of credit valued up to $60,000,000 and a term loan of $125,000,000. These financial assets will serve diverse purposes, including settling a portion of the merger consideration, covering associated fees and expenses, refinancing existing debts, and meeting ongoing operational capital requirements.

The interest rates on these financial facilities will be determined by various factors as outlined in the Credit Agreement, ensuring a structured approach to financial obligations. Furthermore, the loans will be jointly guaranteed and secured by the company, Parent, and its subsidiaries, signifying a robust commitment to the financial arrangements put in place.

To complete the merger and associated financial transactions effectively, ARC Document Solutions paid its outstanding obligations under previous agreements, such as the ARC Credit Agreement, on the date of merger finality. Additionally, the company made vital organizational changes, including resignations, appointments, and adjustments to its Charter and Bylaws.

Consequent to the merger’s closure, ARC Document Solutions communicated its decision to delist from the New York Stock Exchange and deregister its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This strategic move aligns with the company’s post-merger operational direction, seeking to optimize its corporate structure post-acquisition.

In summary, the merger between ARC Document Solutions and TechPrint Holdings, LLC marks a significant step in the company’s strategic evolution. Through a combination of financial restructuring, leadership transitions, and regulatory compliance adjustments, ARC Document Solutions positions itself for enhanced operational efficiencies and strategic growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ARC Document Solutions’s 8K filing here.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

See Also