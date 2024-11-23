Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

