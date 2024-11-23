AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.39. 2,010,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,638,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. The trade was a 45.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.