AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.39. 2,010,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,638,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ASTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile
In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. The trade was a 45.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
