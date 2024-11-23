Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 331.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Atkore worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $14,986,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atkore by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 449,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 0.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth about $411,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.33. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

