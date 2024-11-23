Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Atkore also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.80-8.90 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.13. Atkore has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $194.98.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Atkore’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

