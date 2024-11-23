Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $63.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.