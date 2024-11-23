Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

OKE opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

