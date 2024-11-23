Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $953,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

Get Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.