Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $953,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $203,000.
GE Vernova Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
