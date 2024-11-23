Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 54.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.46 and a 1 year high of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

