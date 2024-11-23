Banco Santander S.A. Sells 534 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XBI opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.23. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $71.99 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.