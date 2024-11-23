Barclays Boosts Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $246.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $227.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $184.28 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average is $218.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. This represents a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

