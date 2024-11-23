Berenberg Bank Has Lowered Expectations for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from £124 ($155.45) to £113.10 ($141.78) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($153.32) target price for the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,130.89%.
In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,900 ($111.57), for a total transaction of £20,470 ($25,661.28). Also, insider David Cicurel acquired 3 shares of Judges Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,923 ($124.40) per share, for a total transaction of £297.69 ($373.19). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9 shares of company stock valued at $92,769 and have sold 86,021 shares valued at $304,482,400. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
