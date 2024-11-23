BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Shares Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389 ($4.88) and last traded at GBX 389 ($4.88). Approximately 653,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 933,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($4.83).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3,875.00 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 374.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 369.11.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

