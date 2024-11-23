BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $113.13 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $18,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

