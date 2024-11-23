BMO Capital Markets Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$3.93 and a 1 year high of C$5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

