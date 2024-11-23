BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $22.34 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,882 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 80.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 60.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $2,742,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.96 and a fifty-two week high of $242.43. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.93.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,456 shares of company stock valued at $73,405,131 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

