BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,391 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,438,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,968,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

