BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CFO Sells $93,135.96 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BBIO opened at $23.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.