British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.97).

British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £230.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.33 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.42.

British Smaller Companies VCT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. British Smaller Companies VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

