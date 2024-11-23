Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $35.42

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.42.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 58,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,774,599.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,664. This represents a 41.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

