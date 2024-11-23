Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.42. Cambria Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 15,647 shares changing hands.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

