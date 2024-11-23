Camden National Bank Has $10.51 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 1.5% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

NYSE XYL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.31. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

