Camden National Bank Has $6.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden National Bank cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.