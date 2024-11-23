Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$48.71 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.31.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

