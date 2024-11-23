Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Dwayne Frederick Giggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$97,405.40.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$48.71 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.97%.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
