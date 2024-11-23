Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Position Boosted by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

