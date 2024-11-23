Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.67. 5,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

