Celestica (TSE:CLS) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Celestica Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CLS opened at C$124.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.08. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$35.13 and a 12 month high of C$130.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 18,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.94, for a total value of C$2,104,847.21. Also, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 60,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.13, for a total value of C$6,607,522.80. Insiders sold 228,600 shares of company stock valued at $23,295,294 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

