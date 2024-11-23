Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 368450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Central Japan Railway Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

