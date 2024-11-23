Cerity Partners LLC Has $211.48 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,104 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $211,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopp Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $66.90.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

