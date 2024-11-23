Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 4,183 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $134.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $134.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

