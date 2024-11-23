Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI stock opened at $296.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.45 and a 52 week high of $298.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.35.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

