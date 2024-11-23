Certified Advisory Corp Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $257.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $191.49 and a 12 month high of $258.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.52.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

