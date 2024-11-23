Certified Advisory Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 267,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

