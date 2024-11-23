Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.26. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

