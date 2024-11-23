CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,048 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,855,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,980,000 after acquiring an additional 71,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 293,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGM opened at $100.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

