CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 208,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.5% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,642,986 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,640,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.0% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 44,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,559 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,450 shares of company stock worth $2,911,306. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.67 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $181.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

