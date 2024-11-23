CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,459 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:C opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

