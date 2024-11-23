CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 234.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after buying an additional 520,073 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 37.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,259,000 after buying an additional 451,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $180.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,968 shares of company stock worth $3,126,464 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

