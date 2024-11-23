Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $237,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

ULTA stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.80 and its 200 day moving average is $377.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

