Champlain Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,395 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of J. M. Smucker worth $171,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.