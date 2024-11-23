Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,189 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of DuPont de Nemours worth $247,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

